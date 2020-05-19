Has Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Pushed its Christmas 2020 Release Date?

Aamir Khan was working on his highly ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha before the coronavirus lockdown forced all shooting to stop. A report now suggests that since the film has completed only 60 per cent shooting, it might push its original release date, which was Christmas 2020, to April 2021.

As per the report, Aamir and the team were planning to reveal a teaser of Laal Singh Chaddha on Diwali. But due to the coronavirus scare, the unit is uncertain when the shooting will resume.

"Even if the shoots resume by August or September, it is unlikely that the movie will hit screens by December. It may target April 2021 for release," a source close to the development was quoted as saying. The report also confirms that Laal Singh Chaddha makers are not planning a digital release and their decision to push the movie to April 2021 has been made keeping the theatrical release factor in mind.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It follows the title character who finds himself at the center of some of the most influential moments of the country's history. Not many details are known about Aamir's Hindi version apart from several unconfirmed reports suggesting that a sequence will also see him recreate the Delhi anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the lead role in the movie, with Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi also joining the cast in pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan.

