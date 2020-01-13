Take the pledge to vote

Has Anushka Sharma Begun Prep for Biopic on Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?

As per reports doing the rounds, Anushka Sharma was spotted in a similar hairstyle as Jhulan Goswami on the Eden Grounds in Kolkata. Read below for details.

Updated:January 13, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has been on a hiatus from work for a year now, may be playing Jhulan Goswami, former Indian captain of women’s cricket team, say reports.

According to reports, the actress has given a nod to do a biopic on the legendary player, who is also one of the best fast bowlers of the team. While the movie is yet to be announced, Anushka was seen in the Indian team’s jersey on Eden Grounds, Kolkata and the film is said to have gone on the floors already.

She was seen sporting a similar hairstyle as Jhulan and has reportedly shot a scene where she will be entering with ten other players. A promo shoot is said to be in the works on January 25.

See picture:

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in 2018 film Zero. While many counted it as her exit from Bollywood, the actress had said explained the reason in an interview and said, "In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different and required a lot of prep. You feel you want to sit back and take a call. I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time."

Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu too will be seen in Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic--Shabaash Mithu-- and comparisons might be on their way.

