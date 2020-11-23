Has Deepika Padukone Started Shooting for Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'Pathan'?

Actress Deepika Padukone has reportedly started shooting for her new film with Shah Rukh Khan on Monday. Fans of Deepika have been speculating about the development on Twitter for a while, and now the actress has dropped a hint on Instagram Story that she has started shooting for the film in question.

Her latest Insta post reads, "Shubh arambh", which in English means 'an auspicious beginning'.

Twitterati is naturally excited. "Can't wait to see SRK-Deepika together on screen," a user commented. "All the best for new film," another user wrote.

A few days ago, Shah Rukh was clicked outside Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Reportedly, he was at the studios to start shooting for the rumoured film, "Pathan". In the viral images, SRK sports long hair and wears sunglasses. Reportedly, Shah Rukh is at the studios to start shooting for the rumoured film, Pathan. According to the unconfirmed reports, the film Pathan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

However, there is no official announcement of the news yet.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will share screen space in the much-anticipated film "83". In the Kabir Khan directorial, Ranveer will be seen in the role of the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983, while . The Deepika will play the role of Kapil's wife Romi.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, too. The 2018 film had failed at the box office.