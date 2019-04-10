LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
April 10, 2019
Has Game of Thrones Creator David Benioff Just Hinted At Happy Ending for the Show?
When confronted with the question of how the series will end, show creator David Benioff said, "A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending."
Game of Thrones is set to premiere exactly four days from today and all eyes are set on who will claim the Iron Throne. With so many characters and plot lines, each converging into the the other, the ending is bound to get complicated, and the biggest challenge for the makers (David Benioff and D B Weiss) remains how to devise a befitting climax to a show that has been almost a decade in the running.

When confronted with the question of how the series will end and how delivering a satisfying end is a pressure, creator Benioff told Entertainment Weekly, "From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end. A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course, we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it."

To this, co-creator Weiss added, "There is no version where everybody says, "I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this" — that’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist. You hope you’re doing the best job you can."

As the premiere date closes in, the anticipation of the fans is at an all time high. The finale season, which will consist of seven episodes in total, will pit the white walkers, lead by the Night King, against all the living souls. It remains to be seen how the much talked about ending shapes up. The first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on April 14. Reportedly, the final two episodes are co-directed by Benioff and Weiss.

