English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Has Game of Thrones Creator David Benioff Just Hinted At Happy Ending for the Show?
When confronted with the question of how the series will end, show creator David Benioff said, "A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending."
When confronted with the question of how the series will end, show creator David Benioff said, "A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending."
Loading...
Game of Thrones is set to premiere exactly four days from today and all eyes are set on who will claim the Iron Throne. With so many characters and plot lines, each converging into the the other, the ending is bound to get complicated, and the biggest challenge for the makers (David Benioff and D B Weiss) remains how to devise a befitting climax to a show that has been almost a decade in the running.
When confronted with the question of how the series will end and how delivering a satisfying end is a pressure, creator Benioff told Entertainment Weekly, "From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end. A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course, we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it."
To this, co-creator Weiss added, "There is no version where everybody says, "I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this" — that’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist. You hope you’re doing the best job you can."
As the premiere date closes in, the anticipation of the fans is at an all time high. The finale season, which will consist of seven episodes in total, will pit the white walkers, lead by the Night King, against all the living souls. It remains to be seen how the much talked about ending shapes up. The first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on April 14. Reportedly, the final two episodes are co-directed by Benioff and Weiss.
Follow @News18Movies for more
When confronted with the question of how the series will end and how delivering a satisfying end is a pressure, creator Benioff told Entertainment Weekly, "From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end. A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course, we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it."
To this, co-creator Weiss added, "There is no version where everybody says, "I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this" — that’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist. You hope you’re doing the best job you can."
As the premiere date closes in, the anticipation of the fans is at an all time high. The finale season, which will consist of seven episodes in total, will pit the white walkers, lead by the Night King, against all the living souls. It remains to be seen how the much talked about ending shapes up. The first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on April 14. Reportedly, the final two episodes are co-directed by Benioff and Weiss.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rise of Mobile Gaming can Revive PC Gaming, Says Intel
- Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisans of Northeast India
- Deepika Padukone's Adorable Comment on Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture is Unmissable
- Kumble, Dravid's Fight for Revenue Share Benefitting Cricketers: Sehwag
- Donald Trump Uses Batman Music in Tweet, Video Gets Disabled for Copyright Violations
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results