Has Hardik Pandya Introduced 'DJ Wale Babu' Actress Natasha Stankovic To Parents?

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya remains in news for reasons beyond just his game. The cricketer's personal life continues to make healdines and his name has been associated with various actresses in the past. He is reported to be dating Natasha Stankovic currently and reports suggest that things are going serious for the duo.

According to a report in Spotboye.com, Hardik introduced Natasha to his parents at his house in May this year. While the meeting was a close affair, it was the first time she met his whole family together. Reportedly, Hardik's family seems to have no qualms about the two and have given their thumbs up.

Natasha is a Serbian actress and dancer and is based in Mumbai. She made her debut in Prakash Jha's Satyagraha with an item number and later rose to fame with her one month stint in the Bigg Boss house in Season 8. She was also seen in the song DJ Wale Babu and did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero. Currently, she is seen on the season 9 of Nach Baliye as a contestant with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.

Hardik and Natasha have been spotted in Café 145 Bandra according to an earlier report by the same entertainment portal. The two were at the cricketer’s cousin’s party.

Natasha was earlier dating Aly Goni and was even linked to her Bigg Boss co-contestant Priyank Sharma. Hardik has been associated with Elli Avram, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta.

