Has Hyun Bin Purchased Rs 31.3 Crore Penthouse for Marriage Preparations with Son Ye Jin?

Crash Landing on You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have been sending their fans into overdrive ever since they confirmed their relationship at the start of the new year, with their agencies formally announcing the news.

A recent report in Ilyo Newspaper, as per Soompi.com, suggested that Hyun Bin has moved to Guri, Gyeonggi Province after purchasing a 70-pyeong (approximately 2,491 square feet) luxury villa for 4.8 billion won (approximately 4.3 million USD/ INR 31.3 crores). The news media outlet added the popular south Korean star could have done that with marriage in mind and that his new home is a penthouse for one generation to use.

Now, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment has clarified that the property "was not purchased as a marital home". "We cannot confirm the details because this concerns a private residence," the statement from the agency further read.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin recently bagged this year's grand prize at APAN (Asia-Pacific Actors' Network) award. He won the award for his role as the North Korean army captain Ri Jeong-hyeok in the 'Crash Landing on You'. The actor made his first appearance after officially announcing his relationship with Son Ye Jin. After accepting the award, a visibly emotional Hyun thanked Son Ye Jin for being a wonderful co-star.

Crash Landing on You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as a couple from North and South Korea who find themselves falling in love in unexpected circumstances.