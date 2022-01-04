Has Kajol's Sister Tanisha Mukerji Got Married Secretly? Internet Thinks So

Actor Kajol’s younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji has taken everyone by surprise by sharing pictures from her recent vacation. Tanishaa is not an ardent social media user but whenever she posts photos and videos on her handles, her fans pay attention. But now, some photos from her vacation have led to a tittle-tattle among the fans.

Tanishaa has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, wherein she is seen enjoying her vacation to the fullest. In the series of photos, the first photo is of her feet with sand and sea visible in the background. Tanishaa could be seen wearing plain silver toe rings on both her feet. And, as per Indian tradition, only married women wear toe rings on their feet. Meanwhile, rumour has it that the actor got married in a hush-hush wedding.

Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYQUeEIK1r8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Sand in my toes and the sea in my soul! Appreciating every moment, I’m living! Started the new year wearing my #crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy! #crocheting #skill #mondayvibes,” the caption read. Netizens feel that the actress got married secretly and did not let anyone hear the news. Many in the comment section are asking if she got married.

In the other photos, Tanishaa is seen wearing a sea blue colour crochet top which she has made herself. The actress took the opportunity and learned the embroidery skill in lockdown.

Tanishaa has worked in selected films:

The actor was last seen in the thriller film Code Name Abdul, which was released in December 2020. Post her stint in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, she became popular among the masses.

Besides, Tanishaa has also proved her mettle in the industry with films like Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Tango Charlie, and Neil and Nikki.

