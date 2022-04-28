Has Kanika Kapoor Found Love Again? Singer Blushes on Rumours of Second Marriage

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has found love again, and she is reportedly set to get married for the second time. The wedding is expected to take place on May 20, this year. Not much is known about her to-be groom Gautam, who is an NRI from London. During a recent chat with ETimes, when asked about her second marriage, Kanika just blushed away, neither confirming nor denying the wedding. However, when asked what love means to her now, she had a very thoughtful answer.

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok. The couple had three kids - Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj. However, things didn’t go well in paradise and due to unknown reasons, the couple parted ways. Without cribbing about her failed first marriage, Kanika shared that she picked up the threads and decided after her divorce that she needs to go out and work.

During this tough time, her parents were a big support system, who urged her to get financial independence. Kanika recalled, “My parents told me not to crib about who was right and who was wrong and that helped me to move on.” Stating that financial independence gives self-respect and she needed that, the singer said,"it wasn’t easy initially- but it all settled down beautifully."

Despite their fallout, Kanika revealed that she and Raj stay cordial with each other. And as far as the kids are concerned, the singer shared that they are based in London, but they shuttle their stays with her and her ex-husband.

While the singer remained mum on her wedding buzz, she did speak up about how love is important in our lives. “We are all looking for love. Love is important- not just from your boyfriend and husband but also from all your near and dear ones," she said, not denying that she indeed is in love again.

She added, “My first marriage may not have worked out but I have not become anti-love or anti-men."

Kanika is nowadays busy promoting her upcoming Saregama song “Buhe Bariyan" which will soon be out.

