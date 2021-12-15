Has Karan Johar Put Dostana 2 'Silently Under the Shelf' After Kartik Aaryan's Exit?

In April, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had released a statement informing fans that they would be recasting its upcoming much anticipated movie Dostana 2 despite filming some scenes. The Collin D’Cunha directorial previously starred Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. The production house shared the statement through its official social media handles.

“Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” read the statement by Dharma Productions. It was reported that Akshay Kumar might replace Kartik, but if the latest buzz is to be believed then the movie has been shelved for now.

“There was a strong buzz all across that Dostana would be completely reshot with slight tweaking in the script. There was also a talk about Karan Johar approaching his close friend, Akshay Kumar to step into Kartik’s shoes. However now, there is a very strong buzz in the industry that Dostana 2 has been put on the backburner completely," a source was quoted as saying by BollywoodHungama.com.

“He tried to revamp the film, but when things were taking longer than expected, he decided to put Dostana 2 on hold completely. Janhvi is now doing a film with Sharan Sharma, whereas Lakshya is doing a film with Shashank Khaitan. Akshay on the other hand teams up with Raj Mehta. And with this, Karan has put Dostana 2 silently under the shelf, hoping that it sees the light of day sometime in future," the source added.

Dharma productions statement came after it was reported that Kartik Aaryan stepped out of the project due to “creative differences”, after shooting for almost two weeks. Kartik and Janhvi had started shooting for the film in Amritsar in November 2019. The shoot was halted in March 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starrer Dostana (2008), which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

