Has Kartik Aaryan Lost Aanand L Rai's Film After Dostana 2 and Good Bye Freddie?

Recently, Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan was replaced in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and also walked out of Shah Rukh Khan-backed film Good Bye Freddie due to ‘creative differences.’ Now, according to latest reports, the actor has lost a film to be produced by Aanand L Rai.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kartik was in talks to star in a gangster film backed by Rai, but the deal fell apart before he could sign the film. The publication also stated that they might rope in Ayushmann Khurrana for the film.

A source quoted by the publication said, “Kartik was in advanced level talks with Aanand, and had read the script and heard the narration, too. But, before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart.”

The source went on to say that while the reason for this development is unknown, Karan Johar’s decision to replace Kartik might have influenced other filmmakers. They also said that it is not surprising for Ayushmann to do the film as he has already worked in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, produced by Rai.

Rumours of a collaboration between Kartik and Rai had first started after he was snapped outside the latter’s office in February 2021. However, according to the filmmaker, Kartik was not finalised for the project.

Talking to Times of India, Aanand L Rai said, “There was no such film signed by Kartik, all these reports are baseless. There are so many actors who come to meet me, but that does not mean that he or she has been signed for my film."

An official statement from Aanand L Rai’s production house Colour Yellow, read, “These are baseless rumours. We’ve met Kartik for a different film and we’re still talking. We’ve taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix up."

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka. He will also be seen in Anees Baazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here