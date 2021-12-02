Has Katrina Kaif Invited Salman Khan to Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal? Arpita Khan Finally Reveals

Will Salman Khan and his family attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding on December 9? While there has been no official statement from Vicky and Katrina on the wedding dates till now, they are trending big time on social media. It’s being reported that the Vicky-Katrina wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and approximately 200 guests are expected to attend the functions.

There has also been speculation about a formal invite being sent by Katrina to his close friend and co-star Salman Khan and his sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. However, when Arpita was contacted by India Today.com, she denied any such developments, and said, “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding." A source close to the family also revealed, “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false.”

On Monday, Vicky was spotted outside Katrina’s house, which sure left their fans excited. Paparazzi clicked Vicky as his car left Katrina’s house. Vicky wore a mask and black shades. He paired his sweatshirt with blue jeans.

The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were said to be present at the ceremony.

