English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Has Kriti Sanon Called It Quits With Rumoured Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput?
Sushant and Kriti had reportedly hit it off while they were shooting Raabta in Budapest.
Image: Instagram/ Kriti Sanon
Loading...
Though Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput have never really publicly admitted to dating each other, their actions speak loud and clear for their romance chemistry. The two have been spotted on many occasions together. In fact, the duo rang in 2018 together in Switzerland with their close friends.
However, if a report in India Today is anything to go by, it seems the two have decided to part ways. Sushant and Kriti had reportedly hit it off while they were shooting Raabta in Budapest.
"It was never meant to last. Sushant has a roving eye and is an incorrigible flirt, whereas Kriti is a one-man woman," a source was quoted as saying by the publication.
"It is definitely over between them," the source added.
Sushant was earlier dating popular TV actor Ankita Lokhande. The two dated each other for over six years before announcing their split in 2016.
Soon after their break-up, news of Sushant and Kriti's affair started doing the rounds.
Meanwhile, Kriti is currently busy with Lukka Chhupi, which will see her opposite Kartik Aaryan. Sushant has films like Kedarnath, Drive, Sonchiriya and Kizie Aur Manny in his kitty.
Also Watch
However, if a report in India Today is anything to go by, it seems the two have decided to part ways. Sushant and Kriti had reportedly hit it off while they were shooting Raabta in Budapest.
"It was never meant to last. Sushant has a roving eye and is an incorrigible flirt, whereas Kriti is a one-man woman," a source was quoted as saying by the publication.
"It is definitely over between them," the source added.
Sushant was earlier dating popular TV actor Ankita Lokhande. The two dated each other for over six years before announcing their split in 2016.
Soon after their break-up, news of Sushant and Kriti's affair started doing the rounds.
Meanwhile, Kriti is currently busy with Lukka Chhupi, which will see her opposite Kartik Aaryan. Sushant has films like Kedarnath, Drive, Sonchiriya and Kizie Aur Manny in his kitty.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- Salman Fan’s ‘Saas-bahu Goals’ Comment on Katrina & His Mother’s Pic Leaves His Sister Arpita Blushing
- Modern Family Actor Jackson Odell Dies of Drug Overdose
- Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...