Has Kriti Sanon Called It Quits With Rumoured Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant and Kriti had reportedly hit it off while they were shooting Raabta in Budapest.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 11:38 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Kriti Sanon
Though Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput have never really publicly admitted to dating each other, their actions speak loud and clear for their romance chemistry. The two have been spotted on many occasions together. In fact, the duo rang in 2018 together in Switzerland with their close friends.

However, if a report in India Today is anything to go by, it seems the two have decided to part ways. Sushant and Kriti had reportedly hit it off while they were shooting Raabta in Budapest.

"It was never meant to last. Sushant has a roving eye and is an incorrigible flirt, whereas Kriti is a one-man woman," a source was quoted as saying by the publication.

"It is definitely over between them," the source added.

Sushant was earlier dating popular TV actor Ankita Lokhande. The two dated each other for over six years before announcing their split in 2016.

Soon after their break-up, news of Sushant and Kriti's affair started doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, Kriti is currently busy with Lukka Chhupi, which will see her opposite Kartik Aaryan. Sushant has films like Kedarnath, Drive, Sonchiriya and Kizie Aur Manny in his kitty.

