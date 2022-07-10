Has Mumtaz Given Her Nod for Heeramandi? Picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala Sparks Curiosity

Audience is excited about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The ambitious series has been in works for quite some time and everyone wants to know about the casting of the series. It is being reported that Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha would be a part of the project, though there had been no confirmation. However, now it looks like Mumtaz might also be a part of the series.

The reason for the speculation is Manisha Koirala’s latest social media update. The actress shared a post where she is posing alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mumtaz. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “In the company of legends..I love love love being with such marvellous creative people..my face says it all ”

Many people took to the comments and wrote how Manisha Koirala too is a legend herself. However, what sparked our curiosity is the fact that this might be an indication that Mumtaz has finally said yes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Heeramandi. If that turns out to be true, we will see the legendary actress on screen after 45 years!

Earlier, in an interview, Mumtaz had confirmed that she was indeed approached for Heeramandi. She had said, “Well, yes, I was approached for this project. I had got a call from his office. It wasn’t him, but his secretary who was talking to me. I didn’t quite understand exactly about my contribution in this project. I was told that there is some dance sequence. I didn’t see any meat in what was being offered. I mean I am open to the idea of a comeback. But I will be coming back on screen after 45 years and I want to surprise my audience and make them feel that I can still act. I was also approached for two films recently, but I turned them down too. Woh aandar se ek feeling aani chahiye na… bass woh nahi aa rahi thi in these projects (I’m not getting a feeling from within to take up these projects). So, I said no. I am just waiting for an outstanding project to come my way.”

We have our fingers crossed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.