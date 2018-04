Has Priyanka Chopra Already Received Invite For Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Royal Wedding?

Priyanka Chopra will reportedly be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, which will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. According to a report in Daily Mail , former SUITS actor has invited the Bollywood star, one of her close friends, to her big day scheduled for May 11. The report stated that it "understands the in-crowd includes former Miss World-turned-Bollywood-actress Priyanka Chopra."Chopra recently opened up about her friendship with Markle, whom she met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner a couple of years ago. The Quantico star penned a profile for Markle, who features on the Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People."Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes -- obvious in her actions -- will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness," Priyanka wrote.Chopra believes Markle's love story with Prince Harry is nothing short of a fairytale."This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."