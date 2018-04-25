GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Has Priyanka Chopra Already Received Invite For Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Royal Wedding?

Chopra recently opened up about her friendship with Markle, whom she met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner a couple of years ago.

Updated:April 25, 2018, 11:31 AM IST
Has Priyanka Chopra Already Received Invite For Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Royal Wedding?
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Priyanka Chopra will reportedly be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, which will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. According to a report in Daily Mail, former SUITS actor has invited the Bollywood star, one of her close friends, to her big day scheduled for May 11. The report stated that it "understands the in-crowd includes former Miss World-turned-Bollywood-actress Priyanka Chopra."

Chopra recently opened up about her friendship with Markle, whom she met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner a couple of years ago. The Quantico star penned a profile for Markle, who features on the Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People.

"Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes -- obvious in her actions -- will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness," Priyanka wrote.

Chopra believes Markle's love story with Prince Harry is nothing short of a fairytale.

"This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."

