English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Has Priyanka Chopra Already Received Invite For Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Royal Wedding?
Chopra recently opened up about her friendship with Markle, whom she met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner a couple of years ago.
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Priyanka Chopra will reportedly be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, which will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. According to a report in Daily Mail, former SUITS actor has invited the Bollywood star, one of her close friends, to her big day scheduled for May 11. The report stated that it "understands the in-crowd includes former Miss World-turned-Bollywood-actress Priyanka Chopra."
Chopra recently opened up about her friendship with Markle, whom she met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner a couple of years ago. The Quantico star penned a profile for Markle, who features on the Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People.
"Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes -- obvious in her actions -- will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness," Priyanka wrote.
Chopra believes Markle's love story with Prince Harry is nothing short of a fairytale.
"This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."
Also Watch
Chopra recently opened up about her friendship with Markle, whom she met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner a couple of years ago. The Quantico star penned a profile for Markle, who features on the Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People.
"Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes -- obvious in her actions -- will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness," Priyanka wrote.
Chopra believes Markle's love story with Prince Harry is nothing short of a fairytale.
"This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir Has Decided to Represent Delhi Daredevils for Free: Sources
- India's First 2018 Maserati Ghibli Luxury Sports Sedan Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Delivered in Delhi
- Top 5 Flagship Smartphones: Huawei P20 Pro, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus & a Surprise Entrant
- When Coldplay's Chris Martin Sang Arijit Singh's Channa Mereya In Maiden India Concert
- Olympic Gold Remains Ultimate Dream, Says Bajrang Punia After Dominant Show in Gold Coast