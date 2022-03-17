Has Radhe Shyam Dented Prabhas' Pan-India Image? Read to Find

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam hit the big screens on March 11 to a mixed response from the audience. The film was applauded for its grand visuals and some of the most breathtaking sequences but failed to strike a chord with the masses.

The film has collected Rs 175 crore at the worldwide box office so far and is still far from recovering its budget of Rs 300 crore. Prabhas fans are sad and tense that the film will most likely not make a hefty profit. There is hardly a week left for S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, which will hit theatres on March 25. And therefore, it seems it will be difficult for the film to rake in profits.

The lukewarm response and below-par collections of Radhe Shyam have also caused a dent in Prabhas’ pan-India image. Some have even said that Prabhas’ career as an actor is also clouded with uncertainty. Prabhas fans defended their favourite star, saying he would regain his pan-India image with films like Adipurush and Salaar.

Apart from Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh Nijjar and Devdatta Nage will be seen in Adipurush. Adipurush is expected to release around January 12 next year. It has been written and directed by Om Raut.

Shruti Haasan, Abhinay Raj Singh, Jagapathi Babu and Madhu Guruswamy will also be seen in Salaar. Salaar has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel. There is still no clarity about the release date of Salaar.

Prabhas has said that after the release of his upcoming films Adipurush and KGF 2, he will be shooting for Project K. The actor said that Salaar is going to be shot simultaneously. Prabhas said that the release date of Salaar will be announced in the next two or three months probably.

Radhe Shyam has been directed by K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar. Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Krishnamraju, Sathyaraj and others are also part of this film.

