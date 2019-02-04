LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside

2.0 box office fate has led Rajinikanth to reduce his fee for AR Murugadoss' next film?

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
Rajinikanth on Petta’s poster. (Image: Twitter/Sun Pictures)
Reportedly, Rajinikanth will begin shooting for AR Murugadoss next project by the end of March 2019. Backed by Lyca Productions the film is believed to be a political drama.

The film would be Rajnikanth's second association with Shankar directorial 2.0. Despite rave reviews, the film was a successful box office hit. However, it is said the film was not entirely profitable for the producers following which Rajinikanth has agreed to cut down his fee for Murugadoss' film, reports DNA India.

Earlier it was rumoured that the director will be doing a political thriller titled 'Naarkkali'. The reports were doing the rounds that the title of the film is Naarkkali because Rajini was reportedly playing a Chief Minister's role.

However, director Murugadoss denied the reports. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Naarkkaali is not the title of my next project, please stop spreading rumours." AR Murugadoss, in an interview in December last year made it clear that he wanted to direct Rajinikanth as he has always been a fan of the superstar but added that the movie will be a mass entertainment movie and not an out and out political film.

There has been no official confirmation on this as Rajinikanth is still riding on the success of his recently released film Petta. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta is about a hostel warden, Kaali, played by Rajinikanth. The film marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It also features Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari and Bobby Simha. Rajinikanth plays an ageing gangster in the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

