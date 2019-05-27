Take the pledge to vote

Has Ranbir Kapoor Just Confirmed His Secret Instagram Account?

There were rumours of Ranbir being on social media under fake identities. It seems like a reality now.

News18.com

May 27, 2019
Every now and then, there are rumours of Ranbir Kapoor being on social media with fake identities. However, he never admitted it even when he was asked direct questions about it on various shows.

But during a recent event, when Ranbir was quizzed about who he secretly follows on Instagram, he named his current love interest Alia Bhatt, his co-stars Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh, reports DNA.

He might not have a verified account on social media outlets like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, but apparently, like his cousin Kareena, he follows all the latest updates via secret accounts.

Recently, when Katrina appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch, the actress revealed that Ranbir has an account on Instagram. On being asked if she had a secondary account to stalk other celebrities, she denied having one and said, "I know Ranbir has. And Ranbir, by the way, was the person who showed me how Instagram works."

Earlier when Alia and Deepika appeared on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, the host quizzed Alia about Ranbir being on social media. She said, "Yes, he is on social media with a different name."

On the professional front, Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a DJ with superpowers, who can shoot fire from his hands.

Also featuring, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, Brahmastra, the first part of the three-part–fantasy–film is slated to release in summer 2020.

