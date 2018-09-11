GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Has Ranveer Already Started Preparation For His Wedding With Deepika?

B-town has been buzzing with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending marriage rumours from quite some time. Know the latest update here!

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2018, 1:56 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: AFP)
B-town has been buzzing with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending marriage rumours for quite some time. From reports of them shopping together to the tentative dates of their wedding, the couple has constantly been grabbing the headlines.

Earlier the reports were doing the rounds that the two had already finalised their dream house where they'd be staying after the marriage. But now according to Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer is prepping his house for his marriage and the Bajirao Mastani actor is currently living at a five-star hotel at Lands End, Bandra. As per the report, Ranveer will stay there until the end of next week when the renovation work gets finished.

A few months back, speculations were rife that Ranveer and Deepika’s parents had met and that the actress had also started shopping for her wedding.

The rumour also has it that the two will follow in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and will get married in a private ceremony in Italy and have finalised Italy’s Lake Como as their wedding destination. Apparently, the couple will host a grand reception for their colleagues from the industry in Mumbai post their wedding.

However, chances are high that fans might not get to see the pictures of their dreamy wedding on social media because it's a strict 'no' to the phones.

On the work front, Ranveer has a number of projects in his kitty namely, Simmba with debutante Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar's Takht and Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. While Deepika will next be seen in xXx sequel with Vin Diesel.
