English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Has Ranveer Already Started Preparation For His Wedding With Deepika?
B-town has been buzzing with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending marriage rumours from quite some time. Know the latest update here!
(Image Courtesy: AFP)
Loading...
B-town has been buzzing with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending marriage rumours for quite some time. From reports of them shopping together to the tentative dates of their wedding, the couple has constantly been grabbing the headlines.
Earlier the reports were doing the rounds that the two had already finalised their dream house where they'd be staying after the marriage. But now according to Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer is prepping his house for his marriage and the Bajirao Mastani actor is currently living at a five-star hotel at Lands End, Bandra. As per the report, Ranveer will stay there until the end of next week when the renovation work gets finished.
A few months back, speculations were rife that Ranveer and Deepika’s parents had met and that the actress had also started shopping for her wedding.
The rumour also has it that the two will follow in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and will get married in a private ceremony in Italy and have finalised Italy’s Lake Como as their wedding destination. Apparently, the couple will host a grand reception for their colleagues from the industry in Mumbai post their wedding.
However, chances are high that fans might not get to see the pictures of their dreamy wedding on social media because it's a strict 'no' to the phones.
On the work front, Ranveer has a number of projects in his kitty namely, Simmba with debutante Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar's Takht and Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. While Deepika will next be seen in xXx sequel with Vin Diesel.
Earlier the reports were doing the rounds that the two had already finalised their dream house where they'd be staying after the marriage. But now according to Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer is prepping his house for his marriage and the Bajirao Mastani actor is currently living at a five-star hotel at Lands End, Bandra. As per the report, Ranveer will stay there until the end of next week when the renovation work gets finished.
A few months back, speculations were rife that Ranveer and Deepika’s parents had met and that the actress had also started shopping for her wedding.
The rumour also has it that the two will follow in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and will get married in a private ceremony in Italy and have finalised Italy’s Lake Como as their wedding destination. Apparently, the couple will host a grand reception for their colleagues from the industry in Mumbai post their wedding.
However, chances are high that fans might not get to see the pictures of their dreamy wedding on social media because it's a strict 'no' to the phones.
On the work front, Ranveer has a number of projects in his kitty namely, Simmba with debutante Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar's Takht and Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. While Deepika will next be seen in xXx sequel with Vin Diesel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'My Country Decriminalised Homosexuality in 1791': A Queer French Woman's Dating Experience in India
- Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys BMW G 310 R Motorcycle, Priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika in Trouble Again, Producer Gets Sacked
- Mark Ruffalo Reveals the Real Reason Hulk Refused to Come Out in Avengers: Infinity War
- What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone Event Tomorrow: 'S' and Beyond
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...