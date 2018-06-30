Has Ranveer Singh Planned a Bachelors' Trip Before Tying Knot with Deepika Padukone?

This year has indeed been a year of love. From the extravagant Akash Ambani wedding to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s tying knot to Priyanka’s and Nick Jonas rumoured romance. The audience has been drooling over every news about the industry's lovebirds.The much-rumoured couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have now been together for over five years and sources say that they will tie the knot by the end of this year on November 10 in a private ceremony. Now, as per a report in Times of India, Ranveer Singh is all set to go on a trip with his friends in July. He will be leaving on the 27th or the 28th of July for a bachelors’ trip. “They’ve been asked to keep themselves available at the end of July and the beginning of August. At the moment, it’s expected to be a week-long sojourn for Ranveer and his bunch of boys,” Ranveer’s friend told TOI.His spokesperson, however, said, “We have been getting such queries, but we have no information about this trip.”While Ranveer Singh is busy with the shoot of his next film, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He has been positioned in Hyderabad for the film’s shooting. Ranveer has reportedly been engrossed in building and renovating his newly bought two floors in the building that he resides in. The renovated house will be the new home for the couple post-wedding.Reports suggest that the ceremony will take place either in Italy or in Switzerland consisting of close friends and family. Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting two receptions- in Mumbai for the film fraternity and in Bengaluru for Deepika’s extended family.