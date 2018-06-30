English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Has Ranveer Singh Planned a Bachelors' Trip Before Tying Knot with Deepika Padukone?
The much-rumoured couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have now been together for over five years and sources say that they will tie the knot by the end of this year on November 10 in a private ceremony. Now, as per a report, Ranveer Singh is all set to go on a trip with his friends in July.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
This year has indeed been a year of love. From the extravagant Akash Ambani wedding to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s tying knot to Priyanka’s and Nick Jonas rumoured romance. The audience has been drooling over every news about the industry's lovebirds.
The much-rumoured couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have now been together for over five years and sources say that they will tie the knot by the end of this year on November 10 in a private ceremony. Now, as per a report in Times of India, Ranveer Singh is all set to go on a trip with his friends in July. He will be leaving on the 27th or the 28th of July for a bachelors’ trip. “They’ve been asked to keep themselves available at the end of July and the beginning of August. At the moment, it’s expected to be a week-long sojourn for Ranveer and his bunch of boys,” Ranveer’s friend told TOI.
His spokesperson, however, said, “We have been getting such queries, but we have no information about this trip.”
While Ranveer Singh is busy with the shoot of his next film, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He has been positioned in Hyderabad for the film’s shooting. Ranveer has reportedly been engrossed in building and renovating his newly bought two floors in the building that he resides in. The renovated house will be the new home for the couple post-wedding.
Reports suggest that the ceremony will take place either in Italy or in Switzerland consisting of close friends and family. Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting two receptions- in Mumbai for the film fraternity and in Bengaluru for Deepika’s extended family.
Also Watch
The much-rumoured couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have now been together for over five years and sources say that they will tie the knot by the end of this year on November 10 in a private ceremony. Now, as per a report in Times of India, Ranveer Singh is all set to go on a trip with his friends in July. He will be leaving on the 27th or the 28th of July for a bachelors’ trip. “They’ve been asked to keep themselves available at the end of July and the beginning of August. At the moment, it’s expected to be a week-long sojourn for Ranveer and his bunch of boys,” Ranveer’s friend told TOI.
His spokesperson, however, said, “We have been getting such queries, but we have no information about this trip.”
While Ranveer Singh is busy with the shoot of his next film, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He has been positioned in Hyderabad for the film’s shooting. Ranveer has reportedly been engrossed in building and renovating his newly bought two floors in the building that he resides in. The renovated house will be the new home for the couple post-wedding.
Reports suggest that the ceremony will take place either in Italy or in Switzerland consisting of close friends and family. Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting two receptions- in Mumbai for the film fraternity and in Bengaluru for Deepika’s extended family.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I'm Having a Headache Now About Whom to Pick: Virat Kohli
- Mary Kom Pulls Out of Asian Games Squad
- Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
- Around the Words in 28 Days: Delhi Students Trade Angrezi for English in Summer Makeover
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line