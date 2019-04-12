English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Has Ranveer Singh Replaced Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don 3'? Farhan Akhtar Clears the Air
Most recently, rumours were rife that Shah Rukh Khan had opted out of 'Don 3' and actor Ranveer Singh has replaced him.
Most recently, rumours were rife that Shah Rukh Khan had opted out of 'Don 3' and actor Ranveer Singh has replaced him.
The third installment in the hit Don franchise has been in the developing stage for a while now, causing a lot of speculation around the casting and the story of the film. Don, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film by the same name.
Ever since actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who also helmed the last two films-- that came in 2006 and 2011-- in the new popular crime film franchise, hinted working on the script of Don 3, the project has been constantly making headlines.
Most recently, rumours were rife that Shah Rukh Khan had opted out of the franchise and actor Ranveer Singh has replaced him.
However, Farhan decided to clear the air once and for all. "I am a bit tired of speaking about Don 3. This news doesn't come from me. I don't start and end it. People can happily say what they want to and amuse themselves. When I have something to say, I will say it. There is nothing to hide," Farhan was quoted as saying by India Today.
Earlier this week, Zoya Akhtar dismissed the news of Ranveer signing Don 3 as "absolute nonsense". When she was prodded about the status of the film, she refused to divulge any details.
Recently, writer Anjum Rajabali confirmed that Shah Rukh backed out of astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic Saare Jahan Se Achha as he was shaken up by the failure of Zero.
There were reports that Shah Rukh was sceptical to venture into another space film after Zero, which had its character travel to Mars for love and hence quit Saare Jahan Se Achha.
