Has Rashmika Mandanna Watched Rishab Shetty’s Kanatara Yet? Actress Answers

Rashmika Mandanna has become a national crush after giving films like Pushpa: The Rise, Dear Comrade and Kirik Party. The actress has made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport by the paparazzi. The minute she arrived at the airport, she was surrounded by her fans clicking selfies with her. The actress opted for an uber-cool look for airport diaries. She donned a white V-neck top and black joggers paired with black boots.

While interacting with the paparazzi, she was asked if she had watched Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. She replied that she hasn’t watched it yet. Rashmika also shared that she would go back home (Bengaluru) and watch the film. It seems like the actress has been busy with her upcoming projects. Rashmika made her debut in the entertainment industry with Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kirik Party.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in Goodbye. She will be next seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this, she also has Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun in her Kitty.

Meanwhile, Kantara has been garnering rave reviews from critics, audiences and celebrities. Earlier, megastar Rajnikanth heaped praises for the film. The actor also mentioned that he got goosebumps while watching the film. He wrote, “The unknown is more than the known,’ no one could have said this better in cinema than Homable Films’ Kantara. You gave me goosebumps. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.”

“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 26, 2022

Earlier, actors and directors including, Prabhas, Dhanush, Rana Daggubati, Ram Gopal Varma and Shilpa Shetty among them have lauded the films for the amazing content.

Kantara is set in the 19th century and is the epic fight for land between forest departments and locals of Karnataka. Alongside Rishab Shetty who has written, directed and played the lead role in the film, it also features Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Sapthami Gowda in key roles.

