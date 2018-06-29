English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Has Salman Khan Closed Deal With Aditya Chopra Regarding Dhoom 4?
As per a recent report, the film will be partially shot in Dubai by director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming Thugs of Hindostan. Adi plans to release Dhoom 4 in 2020,
Image: A YouTube still from Race 3.
Race 3 has made over Rs 200 crore in India within two weeks of its release. To further attract the audience and create a buzz, actor Salman Khan is reportedly negotiating a deal to star in Dhoom 4.
According to the recent Mid-Day report, YRF head Aditya Chopra and Salman closed the deal towards the start of this week following the box office success of the star’s latest film, Race 3. As Salman Khan will be a new addition to the Dhoom family, he would be starring alongside actors Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan from previous sequels.
As per a recent report, the film will be partially shot in Dubai by director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming Thugs of Hindostan. Adi plans to release Dhoom 4 in 2020. The report also added that Ranveer Singh might also star in the film.
But all news regarding Dhoom 4 was reported as rumours by YRF. A spokesperson was reported saying that work the on Dhoom 4 hasn’t started yet and there is no truth to these rumours. However, a trade source told Mid-Day that they denied the news only because the paperwork wasn’t finalized.
