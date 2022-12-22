Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu Really Dropped Out Of Citadel Due To Health Issues?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news ever since she revealed that she was diagnosed with myositis. The actress has been on a social media sabbatical since, with only a single post promoting her recently released movie Yashoda. Rumours have been circulating that the actress is taking a break from acting due to her ill health. One of the projects that she reportedly stepped out of because of ill health was Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan.

Citadel, which is an Indian spinoff of the American show of the same name directed by the Russo Brothers, was announced earlier this year. Samantha was even reported to have been taking special training in martial arts for her action-packed role in this project.

Hence, fans were left disappointed when reports of her opting out of the series surfaced. But these reports might be mere rumours. According to Pinkvilla, Samantha is still very much a part of Citadel.

A source close to Samantha told Pinkvilla that the actress has given dates in January for Citadel, and the shooting schedule will be adjusted according to her availability and health. There is no question of Samantha not being part of the project, the source said. Samantha had been part of all the promotional campaigns for Yashoda after her diagnosis too.

Can't wait to start on Citadel India..a not-so regular spy story featuring the oh-so versatile @Varun_dvn, in the global event series envisioned by the oh-so fabulous #RussoBrothers!@MenonSita @PrimeVideoIN @agbo_films @AmazonStudios @d2r_filmsStay tuned for next announcement! pic.twitter.com/hltl8ASr8u— Raj & DK (@rajndk) December 20, 2022

Citadel is a tentative title for the project. Reports suggest that the show will be set in the 90s, and Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be playing the role of spies.

