Has Sara Ali Khan Said No to Shaheed Udham Singh Biopic Featuring Vicky Kaushal?
Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan chose not to feature in Shoojit Sircar's film because her dates were clashing with her next project with director Imtiaz Ali.
Sara Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)
As much as Sara Ali Khan is getting offers for major film projects in the wake of success of Kedarnath and Simmba, she is treading cautiously and carefully choosing the roles that creatively suit her ability. Recently, there were reports that she passed on the opportunity to feature in the hit action film franchise Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Now reports are surfacing that Sara has said no to a film opposite Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal--the untitled biopic on Shaheed Udham Singh and instead chose Love Aaj Kal 2, which will apparently feature Kartik Aaryan opposite her.
Sources quoted by the Deccan Chronicle say that Sara was approached to feature opposite Vicky in the Udham Singh biopic but she politely turned down the offer. The reason being, she felt that the film wouldn’t give her exposure as an actress. Besides, her dates were also clashing with her next project with director Imtiaz Ali.
The Udham Singh biopic is being helmed by Shoojit Sircar and will feature Vicky in the lead role as the freedom fighter. Udham Singh had killed Michael O’Dwyer, former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab of British India to avenge the ruthless massacre of the Sikhs in Jallianwala Bagh in 1919. The actress is currently in Delhi, along with Kartik, to shoot for the first schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2. Many pictures and videos from the film sets have found their way to internet.
