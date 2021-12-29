Has Shahid Kapoor Reduced His Fees from Rs 31 Crore for Theatrical Release of Jersey?

The producers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Jersey” on Tuesday said the film was pushed yet again amid a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country and concerns over the Omicron variant. The news of the film being delayed for the fourth time comes just three days before its countrywide release in theatres on December 31.

“In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film ‘Jersey’. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!” the producers said in a statement.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. The movie was originally scheduled for a release in August 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers then announced another release date during Diwali but it was postponed for a third time to December 31.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Jersey had multiple meetings on the future course of action for the film and even had a discussion with their digital partner, Netflix, which agreed to pay a premium price for a direct to digital premiere on December 31. However, Shahid was of the opinion that the film deserves theatrical release.

“Shahid charged Rs 31 crore for Jersey and without any hesitation, he told the producer that he will reduce his acting fees to the extent of the additional cost that will pile up on the film due to the delay. If the budget escalates by Rs. 5 crore, he will reduce Rs. 5 crore from his fees. If the budget is escalated by Rs. 10 crore, he will let go of Rs. 10 crore from his fees. For him, Jersey is special and he is confident that the audience will fall in love with the world that they have created. The producers were convinced and that’s how they decided on delaying the release rather than opting for a direct to digital premiere," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.