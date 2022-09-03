Has Shehnaaz Gill 'Changed' After Signing Salman Khan Film, Other Big Projects? Here's the Truth

Of late, Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for his infectious smile and cute antics, has been putting on a serious face during her public appearances. Shehnaaz, who won several hearts with her entertaining stint on Bigg Boss 13, seems to be a “changed person”. Moreover, Sidharth Shukla’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month. Shehnaaz was said to be dating Sidharth at the time of his death.

According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, recently a video of Shehnaaz from an award function left social media divided over her “changed” attitude. A section of the internet also pointed out the actress-singer had become arrogant after bagging big movie projects. A close source to the actress spoke about the same and said, “Shehnaaz will be Shehnaaz forever. Yes, we understand people miss her cuteness but that isn’t possible now because she is no more in the Bigg Boss house. People have seen her most vulnerable side and right now she is in a mode of putting her strongest foot ahead this is the reason you will not see her laughing around but she is the same with her person and not one per cent the girl has changed.”

The source further added, “Sidharth’s death definitely changed something in her. She has suddenly become this very mature person. And we know how fans miss her innocence badly. But this is Shehnaaz 2.0 and one should accept her this way as well.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is set to star in a Salman Khan film. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and will star Salman Khan in the lead and include a multi-starrer cast with a mix of North and South Indian actors. The production venture by Salman Khan Films. Ayush Sharma was going to be a pivotal part of the film. However, he left the project due to alleged creative differences with the production house.

