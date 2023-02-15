Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction. The actress made her television debut with the 2009 show Pavitra Rishta. Even though the show went off air in October 2014, Ankita is still remembered as her character from the show - Archana. Years after, she never hesitates from talking about the show and the love she received for it. However, do you know that the actress’ businessman husband, Vicky Jain hasn’t watched the show? In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Ankita revealed the same and said, “Not really. He has not." Asked if her husband also wants a wife like Archana, Ankita laughed and added, “Nahi (laughs). He doesn’t need a wife like that. He loves me."

Even if her real-life husband does not want a wife like Archana, there are many who wish for such a wife, daughter or sister. Talking about the same, Ankita shared how she still gets overwhelmed by the love she receives from Pavitra Rishta fans. She called Ekta Kapoor’s show her ‘biggest achievement’. Pavitra Rishta originally starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita in the lead roles.

“We went to Europe and I was under the impression that nobody knows me there and I met people on every road and they were like, ‘Archana, Archana, Archana’. I still get goosebumps while thinking about it. Pavitra Rishta has changed my life a lot. Most important is the love from the audience. People can get star-struck but when they see me, they feel it. It is my biggest achievement when they feel, ‘Yaar yeh apni bandi hai’," Ankita told us.

However, isn’t it a drawback for Ankita as an actress that people still remember her as Archana and not by the characters she played on screen in the years after? Asked about the same, the actress said, “I don’t think so".

“They have loved Archana’s character a lot but when Ankita meets them, they are still loving her. Earlier, people used to know the characters only. They never used to know an actor’s real name. But because of reality shows and social media, people now know us. I think, more than Archana, people love me as Ankita Lokhande. It is a blessing. I am like that. I give love and therefore I get love. You need to spread love to get love," she explained.

The 38-year-old actress went on to say that she is very proud of Pavitra Rishta and added, “It doesn’t matter to me how and if it will impact my future projects. If I think about it that way, then I will not be able to do anything in my life. I love when people call me Archana and when they give me love and blessings. They say, ‘Mujhe aise wife chahiye, behen chahiye, beti chahiye’. I don’t mind that. I have performed that character for six years. Why will I not be proud of that? I am very proud of it."

Even though Pavitra Rishta is undoubtedly one of the major highlights of Ankita Lokhande’s career, one should not forget that the actress also ruled the big screen when she featured in the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Now, her short film titled The Last Coffee is also available on an OTT platform. Sharing details about her character from the short film, Ankita said, “It is a very different character. For the first time, I am playing a Muslim girl. It is a very different character from what I have always been playing. I have always been very mature but this time there are two sides to my character - one is very mature and another is very cute."

In The Last Coffee, Ankita will be romancing Shoib Nikash Shah. However, will we ever get to see Ankita and her husband, Vicky romancing on screen? Especially when the couple recently participated in ‘Smart Jodi’ and emerged as the winner of the reality show too. Answering the same, Ankita said, “That’s not happening". “We romance a lot at home. Let our romance be a secret (laughs). We are not romancing on screen because I think he is not that guy. He is a businessman. He is into his world. He is charming. You never know. I keep telling him that we should do something but he will never do that," she told us.

“He is a very good dancer. Therefore, I keep telling him to do some reality show together. We both love to dance. He says, ‘rehne de’. If we get a good opportunity to perform something very nice, we will see but he will not do it. I don’t want him to do it. I like him as a businessman. I like him like that," Ankita concluded.

