Hasan Minhaj Becomes First Indian-American Weekly Talk Show Host With New Netflix Series
Netflix has committed to a 32 episode order, making Hasan Minhaj the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy talk show.
(Photo: Hasan Minhaj/ Reuters)
Comedian Hasan Minhaj is set to host his own weekly talk show on Netflix that will debut later this year. Netflix has committed to a 32 episode order, making Minhaj the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy talk show.
Last year, Minhaj earned rave reviews for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, as well as for his hosting of the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner. He joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where he was Jon’s last hire, in November 2014 as a correspondent and continued on in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year. He will remain with The Daily Show till the end of July, before beginning work on this new project. In addition, Minhaj and his sketch comedy quartet, Goatface, will bring their wide-ranging brand of humor to Comedy Central for a one-hour special next year. This summer he will star in Lionsgate’s The Spy Who Dumped Me.
The show will explore the modern cultural and political landscape, and each week, Minhaj will use his distinct comic style and storytelling skills to investigate the larger trends shaping our world.
Hasan Minhaj said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season. And like you, I cannot wait to find out who Putin picks this time.”
