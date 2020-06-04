Hasan Minhaj Tears Into Asian Hypocrisy in New Digital 'Patriot Act' Episode Dedicated to Black Protests

In response to the death of George Floyd and the resultant protests that have been taken out against the authorities in the US and countries such as New Zealand, UK, Brazil among others, comedian and Netflix's Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj has launched a special digital episode of his show which he dedicates to black protests.

In the latest episode that is quickly going viral on social media, Hasan picks apart the system that encourages discrimination on the basis of race. Being an Indian American Muslim, Hasan speaks directly to the Asian community and other immigrant minorities in America in a bid to educate them about racism and draw their support in the matter. His new Patriot Act episode is titled 'We Cannot Stay Silent About George Floyd'.

In the 12-minute-long episode, Hasan, like others who have supported black protests simmering across states in America and worldwide in the aftermath of George's death, calls for reforms in law enforcement. Hasan also tears into Asian hypocrisy and calls out people for thinking this is not their fight and an American issue only.

He says, "Depending on when you immigrated, you came to this country (US) for order and stability. We don't want it to be as f****d up as back home. But imagine if you lived in a country where the colour of your skin got you killed you would say that is a lawless country."

He adds, "Asians, we love seeing black excellence, Barack (Obama), Michelle (Obama), Jay Z, Beyonce...how could we be afraid, we love black America. Yeah, on screen, in our living rooms. But when a black man walks into your living room and god forbid wants to date or marry your daughter, you call the cops."

Pointing out Indians' derogatory slang for people of dark skin, Hasan says, "You know what we call black people? We call them 'kaala', which means black but not in a good way. If someone is dark-skinned in your family, we clown them. We call them 'kallu'. Our Bollywood film stars do skin whitening commercials so we don't look black. It is bad to be black in desi culture even though we all wish we were black."

Hasan also tries to break the myth that George's death and call for reforms in not 'our' fight.

