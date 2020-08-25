MOVIES

Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act Producer Says She was 'Humiliated, Gaslit, Targeted' During Show

'Patriot Act' former producer Nur Ibrahim Nasreen is talking about the show's toxic work culture saying she suffered 'mental anguish' during her time on it.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 8:00 AM IST
Stand up comic and TV presenter Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act is under scanner as toxic workplace allegations by one of the show's producer, named Nur Ibrahim Nasreen, have surfaced on social media.

These charges have come to light not longer after Ellen DeGeneres' celebrity talk show The Ellen Show is drawing negative publicity over toxic work culture on the sets by its employees.

Meanwhile, Nur said in one of her tweets that recalls being 'humiliated and gaslit, targeted and ignored' during her time on the show. She further added that she wished Patriot Act team 'truly practiced the progressive ethos they cultivated on screen'. Check out some of Nur's tweets in which she targets Patriot Act, a biting comedy show with political overtones, which has concluded after six seasons and 40 episodes.

During its run between October 2018 and June 2020, Patriot Act was widely praised and even won an Emmy and Peabody Award.

