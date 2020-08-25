Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act Producer Says She was 'Humiliated, Gaslit, Targeted' During Show

Stand up comic and TV presenter Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act is under scanner as toxic workplace allegations by one of the show's producer, named Nur Ibrahim Nasreen, have surfaced on social media.

These charges have come to light not longer after Ellen DeGeneres' celebrity talk show The Ellen Show is drawing negative publicity over toxic work culture on the sets by its employees.

Meanwhile, Nur said in one of her tweets that recalls being 'humiliated and gaslit, targeted and ignored' during her time on the show. She further added that she wished Patriot Act team 'truly practiced the progressive ethos they cultivated on screen'. Check out some of Nur's tweets in which she targets Patriot Act, a biting comedy show with political overtones, which has concluded after six seasons and 40 episodes.

A lot of people have asked me to talk about Patriot Act. I avoided it because each time I relive the experience of being humiliated and gaslit, targeted and ignored, I sink back into days of depression. Tweeting this will probably not help me or anyone who has suffered. — nur nasreen (@Nuri_ibrahim) August 20, 2020

But women braver than me already spoke up. The show was a necessary and important one, and I am proud of my work there to this day. I am also grateful for the opportunities it gave me. — nur nasreen (@Nuri_ibrahim) August 20, 2020

But I wonder if it was worth the mental anguish I went through over my last few months there. I wish we still had Patriot Act. I also wish they truly practiced the progressive ethos they cultivated on screen. Then they would really deserve all your love. — nur nasreen (@Nuri_ibrahim) August 20, 2020

During its run between October 2018 and June 2020, Patriot Act was widely praised and even won an Emmy and Peabody Award.