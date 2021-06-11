Haseen Dillruba Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Suspected of Murder in This Bloody Love Story

The poster and teasers of Haseen Dillruba had given enough hints that this one is going to be an intriguing watch. The makers have proved anticipation right by releasing the trailer, in which Taapsee Pannu plays a woman who is suspected of her own husband’s murder. She is also suspected of a steamy extramarital affair, which makes her look more like the culprit.

Set in a small town, the film centers on Taapsee’s character Rani whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel. When She finds herself entangled in the murder case of her own husband, she keep using references from those novels to talk about her own life, baffling the cops.

The film also seems to be comment on the patriarchal society and its notions about a woman’s life - how she is expected to behave after marriage. Vikrant Massey plays Rani’s love-struck husband, while Harshvardhan Rane is the hot neighbour tempting her to commit adultery.

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew, while story, screenplay and dialogues are by Kanika Dhillon. Amit Trivedi has composed the music.

“Haseen Dillruba was a film I had a very strong gut feeling about the day I heard the basic idea from Kanika. Unfortunately I wasn’t the first choice for the film and it came to me after all their options were exhausted. And the good old saying that, if it’s meant for you it will come to you stands true for this case. It’s not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters involved which is candy in an actor’s hands. I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here," says Taapsee.

Vikrant Massey, who is back in another small town story, says, “Haseen Dillruba is the perfect mix of humour, quirk, revenge and romance. I hope it surprises the audience as much as it surprised me when I heard it first. It was an enthralling experience shooting for it. Let us all watch the mysteries unravel itself and learn important life lessons from our beloved Pandit Ji."

Harshvardhan Rane, who will be seen flaunting his hot body in the film, says, “I am honoured to be in the same frame with some of our country’s finest talent. Taapsee and Vikrant, have one thing in common I could never make out if they were joking or if they were serious. I always had to look for tiny nuances to understand the pretext. Working on Haseen Dillruba also gave me a chance to associate with the best film makers, be it Aanand L Rai sir, Vinil sir and Kanika ma’am. I was blown away with the script, a classic whodunit that will keep you guessing until the very end."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here