Hashtag 'Boycott Tandav' Trends on Twitter for Allegedly 'Mocking' Hindu Gods

Director Ali Abbas Zafar's new web show Tandav has landed into controversy for allegedly offending Hindu religious sentiments. A section of Twitter has taken an offence over the show's one particular scene wherein actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays a stage performer appearing as Lord Shiva and is heard saying, "Azaadi, what the...?" They believed that the makers were attempting to "mock" and "target" the Hindu deity, even as they trended #BoycottTandav. Of late, Ayyub, the actor in question, has been subjected to immense online trolling for joining anti-CAA protests and standing by the protesting farmers in Delhi.

I Unsubscribed Amazon Prime video after watching this anti hindu series #BoycottTandav — Rao Saab (@AhirKaChora) January 16, 2021

It is a series with Anti-Hindu propaganda. Insulting the hindu gods for their own sake. IT NEEDS TO BE STOPPED.#BoycottTandav — h. (@amorxsushant) January 16, 2021

Why always target Hindu god .every movie Bollywood target Hindu god .need stop this with boycott flims #BoycottTandav pic.twitter.com/UYqKyG7xK8 — Thorat suresh (@i_amsuresh3) January 16, 2021

#BoycottTandavWhen will you realize that it's all about How to hurt Hindu sentiments using their gods and dharma and not about Entertainment at all. I want every Hindu to speak up on these issues... #BoycottTandav pic.twitter.com/76HFkCHnUW — Nagendra Singh (@Nagendr11712132) January 16, 2021

Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The show opened to average reviews. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.

In the show, Saif plays an ambitious, shrewd politician, named Samar Pratap Singh. While Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub plays a progressive student leader Shiva Shekhar who challenges Samar as national politics meets campus activism.