Hashtag Love Soniyea: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra's New Song with Mahira Sharma Out Now

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and close friends Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recently collaborated for a new single, titled Hashtag Love Soniyea. Both Paras and Mahira shot their segments for the video separately from their homes amidst the lockdown. The romantic track has been composed by Meet Brothers and Piyush Mehroliyaa has lent his voice to the latest song.

While sharing the teaser of the official video on Instagram, Paras wrote, "Finally ready to Serve you.. MB Music's Newest & Most Awaited song "#HashtagLoveSoniyea", Sung by Piyush Mehroliyaa with Mellow D's Rap and Music by the Meet Bros, Featuring Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma is OUT !!"

Mahira gave an insight into the song and claimed it is a sweet, peppy kind of urban song for new age people. In the lockdown song, Paras features as a chef while Mahira is a dancer.

She told ETimes, "The environment in the lockdown was so sad and scary that we both agreed to do this song as a way of uplifting people's morale."

Mahira and Paras engaged viewers during the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and were also nicknamed by fans as 'Pahira'. Since the show ended, the two have maintained that they are just friends.

This is the duo's second music video collaboration together. Earlier, they acted together in a music video titled Baarish which was released in March. The initial official posters showed the two posing in wedding getups and exchanging vows in a white marriage ceremony.