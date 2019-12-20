Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hashtags For and Against Rajinikanth Trend Simultaneously

A statement by the actor has turned into a social media war of sorts with both #IStandWithRajinikanth and #ShameOnYouSanghiRajini trending at the same time. Read below for details.

Poornima Murali | News18.com

Updated:December 20, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
Hashtags For and Against Rajinikanth Trend Simultaneously
Rajinikanth in 'Darbar' film

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth who had stayed silent on the ongoing debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act has finally made a statement on social media.

In a tweet, the actor said: “I appeal with national security in mind that all Indians ought to be united and vigilant. I am pained at the ongoing violence. Violence and clashes shouldn't become the path for resolving issues.

Read: CAA: Rajinikanth Expresses Concern Over Violence in the Country

But this statement by the actor has turned into a social media war of sorts with both #IStandWithRajinikanth and #ShameOnYouSanghiRajini trending at the same time.

#ShameOnYouSanghiRajini had more than 36,000 tweets at 11 AM while #IStandWithRajinikanth has over 14,000 tweets so far.

Rajinkanth has been slammed and supported at the same time for his views on the political developments. A section of them agree with this that violence is not the solution but a section of them say he is backed by the BJP.

The actor was criticized a few days ago when he evaded questions on the violence that erupted inside Jamia Millia Islamia campus.

“It is a cinema function. It is a trailer launch. So, I don’t want to mix politics and cinema. I will express my views in a different platform, “he said during the launch of the trailer of his upcoming film Durbar.

This is in sharp contrast to what Kamal Haasan has said on CAA who extended support to the students who have been protesting across the country. Haasan had met the protesting students from Madras University on Wednesday and said his party will participate in the protest called by the DMK and its allies.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth had in November this year indicated that if the need arises, the two will join hands for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Rajinikanth faced backlash in 2018 when he blamed ‘anti-social elements’ behind Thoothukudi violent protests that led to 13 deaths. ​

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

