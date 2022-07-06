Hassen Dilruba 2 Coming Soon? Taapsee Pannu Hints At Her, Vikrant Massey Return For Sequel

Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey could reunite for the sequel of their pulp fiction thriller ‘Haseen Dilruba’. The murder mystery put themes such as adultery and lust in the spotlight. While Taapsee and Vikrant played a married couple, Harshwardhan Rane also played a major role in the Netflix release.

Now, a source close to the project has revealed that Haseen Dilruba 2 is in the making. Writer Kanika Dhillon is set to return with her pen for the sequel as well and it is said that she might take the story forward from the events that unfolded in the climax of the film.

“There is interest in the film because it broke into the Indian market in a way that no other Hindi movie on Netflix was able to. Its success can be attributed to its story and pulpy treatment. The producers and the streaming giant are pursuing the idea of a sequel. Writer Kanika Dhillon is toying with the idea of picking up the narrative from where the first part ended.” the source told Mid-Day.

For the unversed, Haseen Dilruba revolved around a couple who meet through in an arranged marriage set up. Despite having a stark difference between their personalities, they decide to marry. However, things take a nasty turn when Taapsee’s character Rani gets involved with her husband’s cousin Neel (Harshwardhan Rane) and the plot that unfolds thereafter is riddled with twists and turns. The suspense thriller became the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix in 2021.

When Taapsee Pannu was asked about the sequel of the film, she said “All I can say at this point is that I can’t deny (the news).” Meanwhile, Taapsee will next be seen in Shabaash Mithu. The film is a biographical sports drama film, in which she essays the role of former Test and ODI captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj.

