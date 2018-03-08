English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hate Gets Darker With The Release of Hate Story IV
Hate Story IV, directed by Vishal Pandya, stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivaan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon and Gulshan Grover in the lead role.
Hate Story is the only successful erotic revenge thriller genre franchise and that is evident from the box office collection report of the previous installments. But this time around the theme of Hate Story IV can be perfectly summed up as ‘Reality is stranger than fiction’.
Speaking about the franchise Hate Story IV director Vishal Pandya who directed the second and third installment says, “Hate Story films have been made on medium budget and the returns have always been very good. What helps the Hate Story IV films tremendously is that they are slickly made and their musical score and picturesque song locations with the right dosage of erotica add to its appeal. The songs of all the Hate Story films have been a chartbuster and the songs of Hate Story IV are no less.”
Vishal adds, “The film is inspired by real incidents that made headlines. Hatred that you will feel is triggered by real life incidents which the film takes inspiration from. The film is based on issues that are happening around us that effects our women. We always hear people speaking about taking actions, but this film will see us taking a step forward against it.” The franchise that stays special to Vishal says, “Hate Story franchise is the most loved series and is very close to my heart and we always work on surprising the audience with something new than previous series."
Conjuring up thriller erotica which revolves around revenge as a theme has been the guiding success of the Hate Story franchise. And in this case the revenge drama takes a very real intensity as two men who are brothers wage a war against each other for love and lust for the leading lady.
Hate Story IV, directed by Vishal Pandya, stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivaan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon and Gulshan Grover in the lead role. Produced by T-series, the film will release on 9th March, 2018.
