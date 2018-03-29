English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hate Story 4 Actor Urvashi Rautela's Fake Aadhar Card Used to Book Hotel Room
The case has been registered at the Bandra police station and a probe is underway.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Urvashi Rautela, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released Hate Story 4, on Wednesday, filed an FIR with the Mumbai police alleging that her fake Aadhaar card was falsely used to book a room at a five-star hotel in Bandra.
According to a report in TOI, the case has been registered at the Bandra police station and a probe is underway.
In the complaint, Rautela said, "I asked my secretary about it and learned that no booking was done. Someone has misused my name and photograph on the Aadhaar card to book a room in the hotel."
Bandra police have filed the complaint under the Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and impersonation and under the IT Act against the unidentified person.
