Hathras Rape Case: Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Celebs Express Anguish and Demand Justice

A 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras village died in a Delhi hospital two weeks after she was brutally tortured by four upper caste Hindu men. The horrifying incident has sent shockwaves and wrath jolts through the length and breadth of the country. Several citizens including politicians and celebrities from various walks of life have expressed their ire online.

Many of Bollywood's renowned names have taken to social media to react to the outrageous incident. Actress Kangana Ranaut expressed grief and demanded justice for the deceased victim via her Twitter handle. She asked the solution to contain the growing numbers in gang rapes and such shameful assaults.

She added, “Shame on us we failed our daughters”

Akshay Kumar “angry and frustrated“ took to Twitter to share a post resonating with similar question, “When will this stop?” He further urged everyone to raise their voice to safeguard our daughters and demanded the hanging of the culprits.

Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do

Richa Chadha asserted that each person has the right to live with dignity and called for the punishment of the perpetrators.

#JusticeForHathrasVictim 🏹 everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators.

Riteish Deshmukh bids that culprits of such brutality must be hanged in public.

The culprits of this brutality & horrific crime should be hanged in public. #Hathras

Farhan Akhtar calling today a sad one asks how long such incidents will be allowed to continue.

💔 Sad sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras

Yami Gautam like the rest of the country was reminded of the gruesome details of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case. She mentioned that it’s been really hard for her to even gather her thoughts before expressing her disgust.

"It’s 2020 & still so many Nirbhayas have to give their lives. Can’t imagine the pain she must have endured & her family," she wrote.

“Sad sad sad!!!! Speechless!! #Hathras ,” wrote Pulkit Samrat via Twitter.

The victim succumbed to the hurts inflicted upon her by the men. She passed away at Safdarjang hospital around 3am on Tuesday. Before shifting to Delhi in an extremely critical condition, she was admitted to Aligarh’s JN Medical College hospital. The horrifying incident took place on September 14, when the girl was gang-raped and allegedly strangulated.

All the four accused, belong to the upper caste community, are arrested by Hathras police and are in police custody currently.