'Hats Off': Actor Sumeet Raghavan On UP CM's Elaborate Plans For Better Roads

OTelevision and theatre artist Sumeet Raghavan is not shy about speaking his mind on social media. The actor is constantly sharing his viewpoints on various topics and reminding concerned authorities about problems faced by citizens.

Recently, the actor tweeted a video of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In that he wrote, “For the first time, I am seeing or hearing the head of any state talk about roads, speed breakers, and road mafia. We need no-nonsense guys like him. His intent is clear from his voice and eyes. No bullshit. No mincing of words. Hats off @myogiadityanath Ji.”

For the first time,i am seeing or hearing the head of a(any) state talk about roads,speed breakers and road mafia. We need no-nonsense guys like him. His intent is clear from his voice and eyes. No bullshit. No mincing of words. Hats off @myogiadityanath ji. pic.twitter.com/fIBKxodPcK — Sumeet Raghvan सुमीत राघवन (@sumrag) May 23, 2022

In the video posted by Sumit, Yogi Adityanath can be seen elaborating a few rules. He said, “No vehicles should be parked on the side of the road. Many trucks were seen parked on the sides of the highways which increases the chances of an accident.”

Netizens were quite surprised and happy to see their favourite actor supporting the BJP. The tweet has received more than 17,000 likes in just a few days. More than 4,000 users have re-tweeted his tweet.

One of the users replied in his tweet, “I am surprised he said all this. Unexpected. He is otherwise criticised a lot for a lot of things, but he has addressed a lot of pain points. Can we also request him to tackle #wrong #side driving? It is a region agnostic problem, but certainly a first for a CM.”

I am surprised he said all this. Absolutely unexpected. He is otherwise criticised a lot for a lot of things, but he has addressed a lot of pain points. Can we also request him to tackle #wrong #side driving? It is a region agnostic problem, but certainly a first for a CM. — 🅽🅺 (@NaraayanKannan) May 23, 2022

Another one wrote, “That’s why we need someone like him who deals miscreants with iron fists. Bravo!”

That’s why we need someone like him who deals miscreants with iron fists. Bravo 👏🏽 — Rose 🇮🇳 (@Rose99015680) May 23, 2022

One more user said, “Not sure how much the implementation would be but for starters, this is called working on the ground on real issues.”

Not sure how much the implementation would be but for starters, this is called working on the ground on real issues. — GS (@imGRSD) May 23, 2022

The actor is well known for his roles in Wagle Ki Duniya, Nayi Peedi Naye Kissey, Hudd Kar Di, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,[5] Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2. As a child actor, he played the role of Sudama in the Mahabharat serial by B. R. Chopra.

