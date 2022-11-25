'Have A Little Self-respect': Ahaana Krishna’s Befitting Reply To Her Troll

Online trolling and cyber abuse have become quite common in social media. Trolls transcend borders and bully people, especially entertainers and digital content creators. However, some have — time and again — stood up against it. Malayalam actress and singer Ahaana Krishna recently joined the league as well, by raising her voice against cyberbullying.

The Njan Steve Lopez star posted a video of herself singing Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hain. This song is from the Bollywood movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, starring Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. Many appreciated Ahaana for her soothing and fresh voice. However, one of them criticised her.

One person in the comment section posted abusive remarks against Ahaana. Her admirers called out the man for making crass statements about a lady. Ahaana also noticed the comment and couldn’t stop herself from sharing her stand. The actress in the comment section gave a befitting reply to the online abuser. Ahaana wrote, “Usually, I block people like you. But for a change, I wanted to tell you that as human beings, one should have a little self-respect. And surely a lot of self-love.’’ She asked the abuser not to insult himself and make a fool out of him by saying such irrelevant, nonsensical, disgusting, pointless dialogues, especially in the public domain. Ahaana concluded this by saying “take care” to the troller.

The video posted by Ahaana with her song has received more than 6 lakh views on Instagram. A user wrote, “So soothing to listen and to see. Heartfelt singing.’’ While another said, “Always a pleasure listening to you. Your song always touches the heart and soul. In Fact, the background adds to the magic soul-stirring song.’’

On the work front, Ahaana will work on a web series titled Me, Myself, and I.

