Have Ajay Devgn, Kajol Bought a High-End Apartment in Singapore for Daughter Nysa?
Nysa is currently studying at Singapore's United World College of South East Asia.
Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa.
Known to be doting parents to their two children—Nysa and Yug—actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol have reportedly bought a plush apartment in Singapore for their 15-year-old daughter.
Nysa is currently studying at Singapore’s reputed United World College of South East Asia. Though it has a student hostel, the star kid is shy and likes to be on her own, reports Mumbai Mirror.
The Devgns have bought a property on Orchard Road, one of Singapore’s poshest residential areas. Nysa is likely to move into her new home by January, next year.
Talking about her children, Kajol told Neha Dhupia on a recent episode of her chat show #NoFilterNeha, “Both my kids are very nice. They don’t need scolding or beating. They handle themselves well.”
On Nysa becoming an actor like her parents, Kajol said at the NDTV Yuva Conclave, “I'll back her choice. I'll encourage her in whatever she wants to make of her life not what I want her do in her life."
On the professional front, Kajol’s latest outing Helicopter Eela, a Pradeep Sarkar directorial which also starred Riddhi Sen in an important role, tanked at the box office.
Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, is busy with several projects, including Taanaji - The Unsung Hero and Turram Khan.
