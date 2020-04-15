Have Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra Called It Quits After 6 Years Of Dating?

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra have been in a relationship for more than six years now. The two have been very vocal about their relationship ever since they began dating.

The duo even appeared on several reality shows, based on love and relationships. Earlier this year, Anusha and Karan even turned business partners with their apparel line Man Up Woman Up, which they have been constantly promoting on their social media pages too.

But it seems like everything is not well between them. If a report in Spotboye is to believed, the couple's relationship has hit a rough patch. The duo, who has been living in for about two years, is also apparently not staying together lately. They have been facing problems since some time and have decided to take a break from each other, the report suggested.

Going by their Instagram pages, Anusha and Karan's last photos with each other were posted in February from their clothing line.

Earlier during an Instagram live session, when Anusha was asked about marriage plans with Karan, she had said, "And for the question that flooded my Insta line...you all are so cute and asked in so many different ways! And the answer to the question is...When the next chapter is written, I'll ask you to turn the page, just like in any fairy tale. Love you."