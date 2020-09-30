Have Become More Picky About Work Post 'Made In Heaven', Says Arjun Mathur

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Mathur, who has scored a nomination for India as part of 2020 International Emmy Awards for Amazon Prime Video’s “Made in Heaven”, says he is spoilt for choices after receiving success and critical acclaim for his performance on the show. The actor has been around in the film industry since 2007, having acted in films like “Luck Aana”, “My Name is Khan”, “Ankur Arora Murder Case”, among others.

But it was his portrayal of Karan Mehra, alongside Sobhita Dhulipala’s Tara Khanna as two wedding planners in the upscale modern India navigating personal and professional crises, in the web series which premiered last year, that became his breakout performance. “I have been extremely picky about the work I do, fortunately or unfortunately ‘Made in Heaven’ made me even more picky. It turned out to be so high quality, my standards for myself have risen higher. “I want to continue to associate myself with work that is of a certain quality so the frequency or lack of work doesn’t bother me. Being part of things that my heart is not into affects me negatively,” 38-year-old actor told .