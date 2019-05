Have Been Around Too Long to be Disappointed By Box Office Results, Says Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit started 2019 on a positive note with the release Total Dhamaal which went on to collect Rs 72.25 crore at the ticket window. Whereas, her second release Kalank turned out to be a disappointment at the box office.Recently, when asked to comment on the box office result of the Karan Johar directorial, the actress responded that she is not affected by it. "I have been around too long to be disappointed or elated by the box-office result of a film. We gave it our best, but sometimes things don’t work, and you just move on," Mumbai Mirror quoted the actor s saying.Likewise, filmmaker Karan Johar at the time of teaser launch of Kalank had said that the fate of Kalank will be beyond commerce for him since it is a project that was his "father's dream". In the film, the actress plays the role of Bahaar Begum. Initially, the role was offered to veteran actress Sridevi, however, due to her sudden demise, the role was offered to Madhuri. Talking about taking up Sridevi's role, Madhuri said that although she looked at it as just another role, she was extremely emotional and she wanted to make Sridevi proud.On the professional front, Madhuri has a series planned on her life along with Priyanka Chopra. The two Indian actresses are expected to produce the comedy series based on the real life of Madhuri. She will next be seen in dance reality show Dance Deewane, to be aired on Colors from June 15.Follow @News18Movies for more