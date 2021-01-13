Have Blocked Around 10,000 People on Social Media, Says Pooja Gor

Actress Pooja Gor was recently seen in Sony Liv's 'Shrikant Basir', which marks her second digital project after ALT Balaji's 'The Verdict - State vs Nanavati'. In a freewheeling chat, she talks about her transition from television to OTT and films.

She said, "More or less all the mediums are the same in regards to what an actor needs to bring to the table. I am a little less busy as I am not rushing to a set every single day. That is something majorly different."

Pooja last appeared on TV in 2015 in 'Ek Nayi Ummeed -Roshni'. She said, "I have consciously put a break on TV. I wanted to try different mediums. TV is always going to be my home. After Ek Nayi Ummeed -Roshni, I took the decision to hold–off and made that shift to web and movies. "

Talking about the experience of working in the digital space, she said, "On TV, we are limited to a certain kind of content because of what the censorship board approves and what the audience wants. It is not that TV doesn’t experiment but audience rarely accept something new, so there is certain trend which is being followed. Whereas OTT is new platform, it has a set of people who watch it. There is basically a lot of freedom for actor, writer, creator and audience."

She also talked about the on-going debate on OTT censorship. "I hope that even if there is censorship that they put into practice, it isn't as rigid as it is for other mediums as it will take away the freedom that we have for expressing. I am not saying 100% freedom should be there. There should be certain guidelines but it shouldn’t be that rigid that it takes away the freedom of putting away certain kind of content."

The actress was recently at the receiving end of trolling for sharing a picture of herself in swimming suit from her Maldives vacation on social media.

"Trolls are people who want some kind of time pass to happen, so they sit behind the screens and write whatever rubbish they want to, whoever they want to. Most non-productive activity that one can be a part of. I don’t react to it but there are certain times you need to stand up for yourself. I either block and or I put them in place. I have blocked around 10,000 people on social media," she said.