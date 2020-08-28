Have Conditioned Myself to Not Let Social Media Affect Me Much, Says Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal, whose Hollywood film Death On The Nile's trailer dropper recently, reacted to a news article that described his appearance as "blink-and-miss." In a recent interview, Ali said that he usually ignores matters like these, but Richa Chadha taught him that he should not accept everything.

Talking to Mid-day, Ali said, “I had learnt to ignore and move on until Richa pointed out that some things are not acceptable. There is no need to pull your own people down. I have conditioned myself to not let social media affect me much. We live in a world where bots manage to sway trends, so it is hard to sift the real from the fake. But I am hopeful that we will come out of this age of information overload and find our bearings.”

Previously Richa had replied to the news network and tweeted, “Shall I send over cutlery so you can eat your words after you watch the film?”

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Death On The Nile is a cinematic adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic whodunnit of the same name. It is also a sequel to Murder On The Orient Express and will star Branagh as Detective Hercule Poirot. Death On The Nile also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey and Rose Leslie in pivotal roles. Ali will be playing a character whose identity has been as a kept secret. The film will release on October 23, 2020.