English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Have Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Finalised Their Dream House?
Deepika Padukone along with her mother, was recently spotted shopping for traditional jewellery in Bandra, Mumbai, adding fuel to the rumours.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive at the special screening of their film 'Padmaavat' held at PVR in Lower Parel, Mumbai on January 23, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time. Many reports have even claimed that the two might get hitched by the end of this year and the preparations are on in full swing for the same. According to the latest report in Mid-Day, the two have already finalised their dream house where they'd be staying after the marriage.
The report claims that the Befikre actor has apparently purchased two floors in the building where he currently resides with his parents. The two floors are being reconstructed , which is ostensibly overlooked by Deepika herself.
Deepika along with her mother, was recently spotted shopping for traditional jewellery in Bandra, adding fuel to the rumours.
As earlier reported, the respective families met earlier this year, in January, apparently to celebrate Deepika's 32nd birthday, but allegedly, marital plans were already afoot. Ranveer's parents, Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, had also presented gifts - including including a Sabyasachi saari and a diamond set- to Deepika on her birthday.
Also Watch
The report claims that the Befikre actor has apparently purchased two floors in the building where he currently resides with his parents. The two floors are being reconstructed , which is ostensibly overlooked by Deepika herself.
Deepika along with her mother, was recently spotted shopping for traditional jewellery in Bandra, adding fuel to the rumours.
As earlier reported, the respective families met earlier this year, in January, apparently to celebrate Deepika's 32nd birthday, but allegedly, marital plans were already afoot. Ranveer's parents, Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, had also presented gifts - including including a Sabyasachi saari and a diamond set- to Deepika on her birthday.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return