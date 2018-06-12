GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Have Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Finalised Their Dream House?

Deepika Padukone along with her mother, was recently spotted shopping for traditional jewellery in Bandra, Mumbai, adding fuel to the rumours.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 2:30 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive at the special screening of their film 'Padmaavat' held at PVR in Lower Parel, Mumbai on January 23, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time. Many reports have even claimed that the two might get hitched by the end of this year and the preparations are on in full swing for the same. According to the latest report in Mid-Day, the two have already finalised their dream house where they'd be staying after the marriage.

The report claims that the Befikre actor has apparently purchased two floors in the building where he currently resides with his parents. The two floors are being reconstructed , which is ostensibly overlooked by Deepika herself.

Deepika along with her mother, was recently spotted shopping for traditional jewellery in Bandra, adding fuel to the rumours.

As earlier reported, the respective families met earlier this year, in January, apparently to celebrate Deepika's 32nd birthday, but allegedly, marital plans were already afoot. Ranveer's parents, Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, had also presented gifts - including including a Sabyasachi saari and a diamond set- to Deepika on her birthday.

