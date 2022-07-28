'Have Done This Film Organically': Sita Ramam Music Director Vishal Chandrashekar

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sita Ramam will hit the theatres on August 5. The film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar. In an interview, he talked about the film’s music and called it “rich.”

In an interview with 123Telugu, Vishal Chandrashekar talked about doing Sita Ramam and said that the story of the film is wonderful. He also praised the director of the film, Hanu Raghavapudi, and said that he wrote a fantastic story that has good situations which require songs. “If the music has to be good, the story needs to demand music. One such film is Sita Ramam. The plot made me give exceptional music. I have earlier worked with Hanu Raghavapudi for Padi Padi Leche Manasu. The way he develops his story is outstanding,” Vishal added.

When asked about the difference between Sita Ramam’s music, the director said, “I haven’t done rich music in this manner before. Sita Ramam’s music will be very rich. I have done this film organically. A lot of research was done on the tunes in this film. The groundwork was done to know how the tunes were in Telugu cinema during the 60s and 80s.”



In future, Vishal Chandrasekhar wishes to work with Mysskin and added that he was ready to work with any director, who writes good stories. The music director is inspired by Ranjit Barot’s music, who was once a drummer in AR Rahman’s team.

The trailer of Sita Ramam was released recently and has been receiving great reviews. The film is all set to hit the big screen on August 5 and has been written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Sita Ramam has been bankrolled by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also has Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

