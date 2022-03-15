'Have Gone Through a Lot': Honey Singh on Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Rapper Honey Singh is one of the biggest youth icons in the country. His rap songs drove the youth crazy back in the day. Honey Singh is celebrating his 39th birthday today, and on this occasion, let’s look at what prompted him to go on a hiatus when he was at his peak.

The rapper suddenly disappeared from the scene when he was at the peak of his career. Rumours said that he had become addicted to drugs and alcohol, and had gone to rehab. After having resurfaced a few days ago, he revealed a lot of things about the period when he was on a hiatus.

Honey had said, “I was at my house in Noida. I suffer from bipolar disorder. It started with me about 18 months ago. During this time, I saw many doctors, but the medicines were not working on me, and various strange things happened to me. I have gone through a lot.”

Honey Singh’s real name is Hridesh Singh. After entering Bollywood, Honey Singh made his debut with the song Shakal Pe Mat Jaana. The song was a massive hit and the rapper never looked back. After that, Honey delivered several hit songs, one after another. His songs took the youth by storm and broke the internet.

Until 2017, there were hardly any parties where his songs were not played. This includes a huge number of rap songs such as Char Bottle Vodka, Breakup Party, and Blue Eyes. Like his singles, the songs he sang for the movies were also immensely popular. Party on my mind, Party all night etc. were chartbusters and topped all music charts for weeks.

