Have Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri Parted Ways?

TV actors Karishma Tanna and Pearl V puri were rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time. Now, the duo has decided to part ways. According to a report, Karishma and Pearl have decided to part ways two months ago.

"Karishma and Pearl have been each other's emotional anchor in the last two years but they amicable decided to part ways two months ago. Apparently, Karishma wanted to get married soon but Pearl wasn't ready for it and the duo decided to end it if there was no immediate future to be seen," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

In the past, Pearl had praised Karishma for playing a very important role in taking care of him. Even Karishma had mentioned that she is blessed to have a friend like him in her life. On Pearl’s birthday, Karishma had penned a special wish. She called him 'beautiful soul', her 'best friend', 'father figure' and 'anchor'. However, when both were asked about their relationship the duo denied saying 'they are good friends'.

Earlier in an interview with The Times of India, Pearl had said, "Karishma is a very senior actor. She is very senior to me and I respect her a lot as a friend. We are working together but we are not dating each other. She has been in the industry for such a long time".

According to reports, Pearl and Karishma came close during the show Naagin 3 which was aired in 2018.

Pearl, who was last seen in Bepannah Pyaar, is gearing up for the show Brahmarakshas 2. Reports are also there that the actor has been approached for Big Boss 14 with a whopping amount.

Meanwhile, Karishma was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 where she emerged as the winner. Now, the actress is gearing up for a T Series music album.